Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Danie Toerien

3 minute read

19 Dec 2023

04:00 am

Christmas shopping is ruthless – good thing I had a plan

Christmas shopping is not for the faint-hearted. I did the sensible thing and picked up all the gifts I intend to give at the bank.

Christmas presents

Photo: iStock

With a week to go, my Christmas shopping is done. While most of the country will be rediscovering how sharp the human tongue – and elbow – can be while jostling for position at the bargain bins and check-out counters two days before the big gift reveal, I’ll be lazing by the pool, lighting a fire, listening to music.

And no, Boney M. is not on my playlist, although I’m sure the band will get more than their fair share of airtime in the malls.

Christmas shopping is not for the faint-hearted. It requires perseverance and courage on par with that of soldiers fighting behind enemy lines.

ALSO READ: Buying online? This is what to beware of

It’s ruthless. I once witnessed a tug-of-war between two women who can double up as sumo wrestlers over a fake Versace bag in a China mall.

It was an ungloved catfight, with nails and teeth part of the armoury deployed, while Little Drummer Boy was parampampamping at full volume.

My knowledge of the Chinese language is restricted to the odd word, but I’m pretty convinced the shopkeeper and some of his other customers were taking bets on who would eventually emerge victorious.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to use your bonus to better your financial position

I left before the cops and paramedics were called to the scene. Not wanting to expose myself to the trauma of Christmas shopping so soon after last year’s ordeal, I did the sensible thing and picked up all the gifts I intend to give – well, almost all – at the bank.

It didn’t involve a mask, heavy artillery and a getaway driver – just my debit card. Went in, withdrew my gift budget and went home.

Then, in the comfort of my own home, I wrapped everyone’s gifts in envelopes. No need for wrapping paper with pictures of snowmen, reindeer, or some overweight, bearded guy in red overalls.

ALSO READ: Let’s not welcome the Grinch this Christmas

For me, the most important aspect about giving cash as a gift is that I cannot be accused of favouring one of the children or grandchildren above the others.

Everyone gets the same. I did go shopping for gifts for one family member though.

Took me three hours and played havoc with my budget. However, I’m sure he will appreciate his gift selection more than an envelope.

After all, my dog is not good with money.

Read more on these topics

christmas Editorials opinion shopping

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe