City Power letting down the people of Joburg

With no end in sight to load shedding as wave after wave of power cuts are forced down our throats, many predict this will be the hardest winter yet.

The nation is tired, frustrated and angry as we are catapulted from one load shedding stage into a higher one, and then momentarily eased back down again. The colder weather is only going to make it much more difficult each day.

We can’t plan around travel, work, cooking and life. People have to constantly toss away food and can’t buy bulk specials for fear of it going vrot.

In short, power is a luxury … a luxury most can’t get their hands on. But South Africans are resilient. No lights? Use a candle, torch or solar-powered bulb. No power? Get a generator, use gas or buy an inverter.

The rich have gone off the grid. The middle class have found patch-up remedies and the poor just somehow adapt, although we just don’t know how they make it from day to day.

South Africans just find a way to dust off the hardships and continue to push on forward. It’s in our DNA. However, we can only take so much before enough is enough and the boiling point is nearing.

The extended cuts are becoming more frequent. Let’s knock you with two hours, two hours and then another four-and-a-half hours a day for good measure. But instead of turning you back on, the power trips the moment you have served your eight-and-a-half hour sentence – sometimes closer to 12 hours.

That’s when the Karens, Carels and Siphos let loose. And rightfully so.

City Power are letting down the people of Joburg. They communicate poorly, incorrectly and the sorry for the inconvenience pushes people to tipping point.

We know you and Eskom are going to load shed – often. But please, City Power, keep communities up to date every couple of hours. It’s the very least you can do.

