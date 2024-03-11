Classroom crisisis cause for alarm

The youth are our future leaders. Without a proper education, how will their minds grow? How will this country grow?

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. The power of education extends beyond the development of skills we need for economic success. It can contribute to nation-building and reconciliation.” These words from former president Nelson Mandela hit the nail on the head; having the opportunity of getting a good education is a right everyone deserves.

With this in mind two stories in The Citizen last week were particularly alarming. The first reveals how pupils still attend classes under trees as Limpopo schools battle with overcrowding and a shortage of classrooms. Children have fainted in the middle of lessons at Lwaphungu Secondary School in Musina.

Another school, in the Jane Furse area of the Sekhukhune region, has a similar problem. The shortage of classrooms in Limpopo has contributed to 54 000 pupils dropping out between grades 10 in 2021 and 12 in 2023. How can this still be happening in 2024?

In Pretoria, parents are outraged as Theresa Park Secondary School is also overcrowded. They have accused the education department of neglect and silence, “especially since this whole mess started at the beginning of the year due to their allocation system”.

Pupils temporarily on rotation were placed at Amandasig school, which had vacant containers, and an under-construction yard near the Theresa Park Primary. Parents shut down Theresa Park Secondary School last Monday, although the department of education denied this. Again, this is 2024? How can this happen? How sad.

