Modernising education to ensure pupils have essential skills

Amid the challenges and opportunities shaping the South African education sector, experts say the department of education’s adoption of the South African competency framework to bridge the gap and embrace technological advances is a progressive step.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the sixth annual basic education lekgotla, said the policy was a foundation for the sector to embrace global changes and evolve to improve learning outcomes.

The framework was introduced in 2022 to improve learning outcomes through reviewing the curriculum and ensuring pupils are equipped with essential skills and values.

Framework could have great impact

Prof Kathija Yassim of the University of Johannesburg said the framework could have a great impact in strengthening the curriculum.

“In principle, this framework is an excellent proposal but there needs to be effort to ensure that school leaders and teachers are prepared for implementation and that the relevant resources are timeously provided.

“They have to be prepared to learn while implementing change, as well as make choices and inputs into the kind of reform their pupils will require,” she added.

“In addition, the focus on closing the digital divide and on digital access will empower pupils and teachers to develop learning practices that are current and relevant.”

According to the department, the framework includes infusing 21st-century competencies into the curriculum through reviewing and modernising the curriculum and subjects.

“The devolution of a top-down approach to a more shared leadership approach to curriculum change is welcome.

“For the framework to be successful, it requires careful leadership of participatory processes where accountability is measured,” she said.

Step in the right direction

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the framework was a step in the right direction and it was important to align educational goals with the country’s needs.

“We have always called for the government to modernise education. We also believe that priority should be given to public schools, particularly rural and township schools, to put them on par with their peers in private schools.

“These are the teachers and pupils left behind during the pandemic so it is important that as we onboard these changes, they are at the forefront.”

Makaneta added that the government needed to ensure that pupils exit the education system with the necessary skills to enable them to survive in the world of work.

“If you look at unemploy ment, it’s not that young people do not have qualifications. The problem is that they don’t have the necessary skills required by the mainstream economy. There’s a problem with skills mismatch.”

NGO concerned about implementation

Equal Education researcher Kimberley Khumalo said the NGO was concerned about the implementation of the framework and that the government’s approach should take into consideration pupils in marginalised communities.

“There are huge gaps in the digital divide in SA. According to the latest education reports, 21% of schools have access to an internet connection for teaching and learning. Schools still struggle with reliable access to electricity. We need to also think about the basics some schools do not have.”

