Cold-callers vs Truecaller: Who’s really the victim?

One reaction to the news that some companies complained to the Information Regulator because the Truecaller app harms their business by revealing their phone numbers, is: you have to be kidding.

These companies are the ones who invade your privacy by calling you at all hours with sales pitches in what could be a violation of Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Some of them obtain your contact details in dubious ways, too. And yet now they are the victims?

The companies are upset that Truecaller flags their numbers as “spam” if users have flagged them as such… and that the app charges a fee to “whitelist” them.

Experts say, though, that there’s another side to the issue. If a company genuinely wants to contact a customer – as opposed to pitching for new business – and it is flagged, the call will automatically be blocked by Truecaller.

However, if that was really the case, we would say there are multiple channels to use to contact customers – via e-mail or messaging apps, for example.

Popia does not exist for many in the cold-calling industry, so why should we suddenly care that companies may be slightly prejudiced by Truecaller?

Stop annoying people and maybe we’d feel more sympathetic.