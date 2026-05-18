Competition finalists turn SA challenges into practical tech solutions

Teams focused on township retail, food systems and payments infrastructure.

As South Africa continues to grapple with pressing social and economic challenges, a new generation of developers is building solutions aimed at everyday realities.

The Huawei Developer Competition Code4Mzansi has highlighted how local innovation is being applied to issues ranging from food security and household finance to healthcare access and energy resilience.

The competition drew 1 041 participants nationwide and was held in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development and leading universities, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Wits.

Digital inclusion

Last year, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said the government of national unity had placed digital inclusion at the heart of its developmental agenda, outlining four focus areas to propel the country into the digital era.

Malatsi noted that artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation are impacting every person, home and industry.

“I remain encouraged by the potential of technologies like AI, 5G, and cloud computing to advance our national priorities,” he said.

“As one of the leading digital hubs on the continent – and as the current holder of the G20 Presidency – South Africa is not only embracing new technologies, but we are also helping to shape how they are applied across the continent and the globe.”

Township challenges

Several finalist teams focused on township retail, food systems and payments infrastructure, reflecting how closely young innovators are engaging with the country’s needs.

“Spaza shops serve as a typical application scenario,” said Steven Chen, CEO of Huawei Cloud South Africa. “With outlets across tens of thousands of communities, they supply daily necessities to millions every day.”

Innovation

Among the finalists, SpazaConnect developed a WhatsApp‑native marketplace linking spaza shops, customers, and delivery runners, while SIMVAK’s Atlas created an AI‑powered trust layer for township retail to improve food safety and product tracking.

GridGuard AI built intelligent monitoring systems to combat electricity theft and protect transformers, while Intellibuild applied AI and IoT to agriculture and food production.

“Together, the finalists paint a picture of young South Africans building inside the country’s real systems – food, money, health, work, trade, energy and culture,” said Professor Benjamin Rosman, founding director of the MIND Institute at Wits University.

“What is significant is that these ideas start from lived reality and then apply technology with purpose.”

Winners

Participants competed across two tracks: the Business Value Track, focused on community‑based service and empowerment platforms, and the Grand Innovation Track, focused on AI‑powered innovation and digital transformation.

Five awards, including Business Value, Grand Innovation, Future Star and People’s Choice, will be presented at the final ceremony on 21 May 2026.