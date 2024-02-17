Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

17 Feb 2024

04:20 am

Consumer outrage: City Power’s billion-rand profits unveiled

City Power rakes in R7 billion annually with a 29% profit margin from electricity sales, while consumers endure high rates and unreliable supply.

Consumer outrage: City Power's billion-rand profits unveiled

Consumer outrage: City Power’s billion-rand profits unveiled. Picture: Roodepoort Record

If there is one thing guaranteed to make the blood boil of consumers in our cities it’s that electricity supply is patchy, thanks to load shedding. But what will make them blow their tops is the fact that municipal power utilities are making a fortune out of that unreliable power supply. It is shocking to discover, as Moneyweb reports for us today, that Johannesburg’s electricity utility, City Power, makes an annual R7 billion in trading profit from the sale of electricity, at an astonishing margin of 29%. This all takes place against a background of Johannesburg’s post-paid electricity users being…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

If there is one thing guaranteed to make the blood boil of consumers in our cities it’s that electricity supply is patchy, thanks to load shedding.

But what will make them blow their tops is the fact that municipal power utilities are making a fortune out of that unreliable power supply.

It is shocking to discover, as Moneyweb reports for us today, that Johannesburg’s electricity utility, City Power, makes an annual R7 billion in trading profit from the sale of electricity, at an astonishing margin of 29%.

This all takes place against a background of Johannesburg’s post-paid electricity users being gouged the highest rates in the country for their electricity.

Not only that, the City Power windfall – which is out of all reasonable proportion to the costs of buying and delivering electricity to its customers – is happening at a time of load shedding, which should mean it is selling less.

ALSO READ: Lenasia businessman nabbed for illegally connecting mini-substation

It is also a fact that Johannesburg had one of the highest uptakes of solar installations in both the business and domestic sectors in the country, which should also reduce the demand for power.

This all should add up, in a city which is predicated on service, as opposed to exploitation, to power prices which should be reduced.

However, Johannesburg, like most other metros and towns in South Africa, is dysfunctional in the sense that revenues from cash cow sectors like power supply are being diverted to other areas where revenues are not adequate… often due to nonpayment by customers.

An example of that in Johannesburg is Soweto, where nonpaying electricity users have been allowed to rack up a debt of more than R10 billion, which looks as though it may eventually be written off entirely.

In that sort of atmosphere, you’ll start to find more and more people defaulting, as a protest against being ripped off.

ALSO READ: Electricity thief electrocuted in Roodepoort, power disrupted

Read more on these topics

city power Electricity Johannesburg Load Shedding

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP
Personal Finance Budget 2024 party pooper: booze and cigarettes could cost you more

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe