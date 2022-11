Yesterday, in Ekurhuleni, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ascended the moral high ground and planted their flag. And, in doing so, they saved Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Tania Campbell. This is despite being vilified by the DA as a racist and hate-mongering organisation. And despite the DA saying publicly via its leaders – and in particular federal chair Helen Zille – that the DA would never work with the EFF. It will be interesting to see how the DA reacts to the EFF’s astute political manoeuvering, which has shown the EFF to be, on the surface at least, more of...

Yesterday, in Ekurhuleni, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ascended the moral high ground and planted their flag. And, in doing so, they saved Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Tania Campbell.

This is despite being vilified by the DA as a racist and hate-mongering organisation. And despite the DA saying publicly via its leaders – and in particular federal chair Helen Zille – that the DA would never work with the EFF.

It will be interesting to see how the DA reacts to the EFF’s astute political manoeuvering, which has shown the EFF to be, on the surface at least, more of a political team player than the DA is, especially as both share the broad political aim of cutting the ruling ANC down to size.

The early signs that the DA would be conciliatory and humble were not encouraging, however. On its website, the DA crowed about the victory – but said not a single word about the EFF and its role in saving Campbell.

That stance only emphasises criticism of the DA that it is arrogant and insensitive and that it wants to be the dominant partner in any municipal coalition government. It was this sort of arrogance which saw the no-confidence motion brought which saw Campbell ousted and it was also that attitude which saw Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse ousted in similar fashion – although she was returned to office after a court found the rules had not been followed in executing her no-confidence motion. There is a distinct possibility she could again be removed.

It is true that the EFF probably wanted to get back at the ANC more than help the DA in the Ekurhuleni vote… and that points to possible further instability in the future. However, our municipal coalitions need to shelve their bickering and work to undo the damage caused by the ANC.