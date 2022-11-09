Daily news update: DA Mayor re-elected, Ekurhuleni rapist sentencing and Nomzamo tavern massacre

Citizen Reporter

Democratic Alliance (DA) member Tania Campbell has been re-elected as the executive mayor of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality.

The City of Ekurhuleni held its extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday after the collapse of a previous sitting.

The metro had been without a leader for over two weeks following Campbell’s removal through an ANC-sponsored motion of no-confidence on 26 October.

Tuesday’s proceedings saw Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chairperson and caucus leader in Ekurhuleni, Nkululeko Dunga, withdrawing from the mayoral race.

Dunga had accepted his party’s nomination for the position, but made a sudden U-turn after the ANC nominated its deputy regional chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, while Campbell was fielded as the DA’s candidate yet again.

Explaining why he withdrew, Dunga said the EFF was not obsessed with power.

Ekurhuleni serial rapist, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, has been found guilty of 148 criminal charges, including more than 90 charges of rape.

The Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday delivered judgment in Phakathi’s trial.

This follows his guilty plea last week, that was read out in court, detailing how the 32-year-old went on a rampage in Ekurhuleni for almost a decade targeting mostly children.

Acting Judge Lesego Makolomakwe postponed the sentencing to 8 and 9 December 2022.

The bail hearing of the five men linked to the mass shooting at the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, has been postponed to next month.

The five suspects, two South Africans and three Lesotho nationals, appeared briefly on Tuesday in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court following their last court appearance in October.

Their bail application was postponed to 5 December 2022, after an agreement between the State and defence.

Sixteen people were killed at Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East, on 14 July, when gunmen randomly opened fire on patrons and allegedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.

Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe has passed on.

According to several media reports, the 35-year-old’s body was discovered in her home on Tuesday by her neighbours, with no injuries no injuries reported.

Neighbouring Forum

A WhatsApp message from a neighbouring forum posted on Twitter reads: “We regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her Unit. The family of the resident has been notified and is at The Polofields presently.

“You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern.”

South African designer David Tlale has issued a statement responding to sexual assault allegations levelled against him about two days ago.

“Some very serious and quite damning allegations levelled against me and my professional brand have surfaced over the weekend. These allegations are categorically false and only seek to cause me serious harm and also seek to undermine the lived experiences of those who are real victims of sexual assault of any nature,” wrote Tlale.

“While I consult with my internal team of experts on this matter, this shall be the first and only comment on this issue, until I am advised otherwise,” he concluded.

‘He exploited and gaslit me’

Tlale was responding to the allegations levelled against him by Sindile Dudumashe (Instagram account by the handle @mrzackiekins).

Hugo Broos described Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm as a “leader” in selecting him for the first time in a Bafana Bafana squad for this month’s friendlies against Mozambique and Angola.

Bafana will play Mozambique on November 17, and Angola on November 20, with both games to be played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Timm’s call-up comes right off the back of his Man-of-the-Match performance in the MTN8 final for the Buccaneers, as they beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Timm has been a standout player for Pirates all season, with the 30 year-old now set for a chance to claim his place in the Bafana midfield.