Court case reveals dark truths about MK’s inner workings

The dark workings of MK and Jacob Zuma's tight control come to light in a failed attempt by former members to keep parliamentary seats.

It not often that we feel sympathy for former president Jacob Zuma but, given the incompetent way some of his former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members tried to hold on to their parliamentary seats – and taxpayer-funded housing – we think he is well to rid of them.

Reading the court judgment on the case brought by the 10 would-be MPs, one is also thankful that people of their ability never got to be legislators.

In their papers, they didn’t even offer proof that they were actual members of MK, filed documents late and offered no back up for the claims they made, allowing Zuma’s replying affidavit to be accepted, effectively without challenge.

ALSO READ: Fired MK party MPs suffer blow in court as interdict dismissed with costs

However, what the case did do was shine a light into the dark workings of MK – and to reveal that MK is Zuma and Zuma is MK.

It’s the quintessential one-man band, where he has been “authorised” to decide who goes where and who is and isn’t fit to be a member.

The new recruits – including people like disgraced former John Hlophe, EFF deserter Floyd Shivambu and sundry suspects in the state capture saga from former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana to ex-Sars head Tom Moyane – would do well to consider that in future.

NOW READ: JSC legal battle: Mpofu says DA wants to condemn Hlophe ‘for life beyond the grave’