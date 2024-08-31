Crime stats: Hope for a safer country fades

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu yesterday revealed 6 200 people were murdered in the three months between April and June.

You know the alarmingly high levels of crime in your country are getting out of hand when any crime statistics released sees the majority of the public hardly bat an eyelid.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu yesterday revealed 6 200 people were murdered in the three months between April and June this year.

Four of the nine provinces – Western Cape, North West, Eastern Cape and Limpopo – recorded increases in murder cases.

That means between January and June this year 12 734 have been killed. That’s more than 2 100 people killed a month in 2024 and more than 500 a week.

While most people have become immune to the unacceptable statistics that are released, those murdered are someone’s brother, sister, child, mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, aunt or uncle.

Add to this 11 566 sexual offences in the same period – which results in 129 incidents per day – and you soon realise how shocking crime has become.

ALSO READ: Police murder crime stats by closing two-thirds of cases

Mchunu said: “The data is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action.

We are confronted with a crisis that threatens the safety of our communities and undermines the stability of our nation. Contact crimes, in particular, are wreaking havoc and instilling fear.

This is unacceptable and we must confront this challenge with unwavering resolve and strategic precision.” Sadly, the hope for a safer, better South Africa seems a long way away.