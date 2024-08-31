Crime stats: Experts say police must adapt strategies, nab right people

Experts urge urgent reforms as South Africa faces soaring crime rates, citing ineffective police strategies and inadequate resources.

Urgent action needs to be enforced if South Africa is going to find a way to reverse the scourge of crime, says experts.

The latest quarterly crime statistics released by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu need new strategies to curb the alarmingly high levels of crime.

The minister yesterday released crime stats with murder, rape and extortion all showing an increase.

Western Cape, North West, Eastern Cape and Limpopo reported increases in crime, while the top 30 police stations with the highest crime rates were also recorded in those provinces, as well as in Gauteng.

Researcher says it was the worst year of crime

Gareth Newham at the Institute for Security Studies said the past financial year was the worst crime year, particularly with violent crime.

“This is worrying because it indicates that the police have not been able to adapt or improve their operations, intelligence and investigations.

The systems within the police are weak and unable to meet the crime challenges we’re facing, and it is getting worse.”

The police cannot continue with the same strategies that have been used over the past decade.

“The focus should be on effective targeting of serious offenders.

“It’s not about arresting lots of people. It’s about arresting and prosecuting the right people – those that commit repeat violent offences – then we would see a reduction in murders, robberies and extortion,” Newham said.

Police union points to limited resources in combatting crime

Richard Mamabolo of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said though crime statistics should help the police with the information to plan and budget, it raised concerns about whether the police have enough capacity and whether resources are being properly directed to police stations, so they can effectively serve their communities.

“These unabated patterns are but a reflection of the deep-rooted capacity challenges faced by our police across different communities.

“The officers are limited by the availability of resources to make any real interventions.”

