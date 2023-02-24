De Ruyter must put up – or shut up

Editorial staff

It would be simple to climb on the bandwagon of shock and horror that the ANC has fired Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter after he, effectively, accused the party of corruption. Yet, let’s take a deep breath and step back while we try to look at all sides of the situation.

Firstly, De Ruyter was still occupying the CEO’s seat when he decided to give his tell-all interview. In his comments, he undoubtedly cast the company in a bad light – and therefore, in human resources terms, he is potentially legally bringing his employer into disrepute.

That offence, in many disciplinary codes, carries the sanction of dismissal if the reputation damage is severe enough.

By explicitly stating that his employers – the government – were using Eskom as a “trough” at which to feed and that a minister was involved, and that other ministers were aware of this, De Ruyter did serious damage.

Many people automatically side with De Ruyter because they don’t like the ANC and they, correctly, blame the ANC for the load shedding swamp in which we are drowning.

Others say good riddance to him because he never did the job he was employed to do … clean up the mess at the power utility.

The ANC believes he strayed over into the political realm by commenting on how its economic policies are Soviet in complexion. However, it is also probable that the truth hurts. And that truth is that the ANC loots whatever it comes into contact with.

Despite all that, the onus is on him to put up or shut up. He fingered ministers. He didn’t, however, name them. Maybe he is scared – but, if so, why did he do the interview in the first place?

Unless De Ruyter reveals all his cards, he is giving the ANC opportunities to deny and deflect.

