Dear Cyril, it’s time to go…

Let the younger generation take control, Mr President.

Dear Mr President, You will not like what I am about to say, but you ought to realise the citizens of our country are becoming increasingly angry and despondent at what is unfolding under your watch.

When you were elected as the leader of the ruling party, and subsequently as our country’s president, many people expressed joy as they believed you would bring about positive changes to our country.

But you didn’t.

Those who were concerned about you becoming the leader of the ANC and government now gloat and say: “We told you so!”

Your administration has sadly been characterised by the continued misuse of state funds and deeply embedded corruption.

Your lack of intervention in many, many areas is evident. In fact, this is nothing short of a couldn’t-be-bothered attitude.

Our country is deeply disappointed at your leadership or lack thereof. Truth be told, things were better under our previous president, despite all of the allegations and suspicions against him.

In the olden times, a leader that had such consistent failure and mismanagement would voluntarily fall on his sword. If he didn’t have one, the citizens would have gladly loaned him one.

Since taking office, crime has escalated dramatically. As the statistics show, this cannot be debated away.

Nor can the involvement of the police in crime be ignored. Your silence on the escalation in farm murders, referred to by some as a genocide of whites in particular, has become internationally recognised.

This has an enormous impact on direct foreign investment and our food security. As a once-exporter, we are fast becoming a food importer.

As a country, we are more divided than ever before. And let’s be honest, Mr President, you have been instrumental in encouraging the division.

You have become the perfect example of a president who chooses to live in the past and ignore the present.

Under your watch, our energy crisis has gone from bad to worse. Our economy, still bearing the scars of your tyrannical lockdown, is in tatters.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa advised to hike MPs’, judges’ pay, despite Godongwana’s objections

Our debt level is increasing daily and soon, the only way in which we will be able to settle our debts will be to give the country to those who you have constantly approached for financial aid – and which, as everyone knows, has not benefited the poor and downtrodden.

Direct foreign investment is reducing as SA is considered an unsafe investment destination. Our rail and port services have all but collapsed.

This is preventing our export goods from being sold abroad. Our civil service has blossomed under your

watch, and not for the better.

Their salary bill has become unsustainable. The same applies to the dinosaurs you appointed to the government.

Lots of money for no work.

Our once-profitable state-owned enterprises are bankrupt as a result of factional deployment, yet you persist with this. Ironically, the taxpayers you seem to hate must continually support these useless institutions.

Grinding poverty has become a way of life. People must humiliate themselves and wash themselves and their clothes next to busy roads.

Under your watch, unemployment has gone through the roof, yet you tend to blame others instead of holding yourself and your dysfunctional ministers to account.

Your government’s inertia resulted in our country being greylisted. You have been remarkably quiet on this matter.

The very dangerous foreign policy game your government is playing will disadvantage us all, except, of course, those ministers and other government officials who have made their money and banked it elsewhere.

As has become our new normal, I must end off now as load shedding is about to shut us down again. But I will continue writing my letter once we are allowed to have electricity again.

Mr President, with all due respect, it is time for you to go so that we can save our country. Let the younger generation take control.

They cannot do any worse than you have.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa buys bull for a record R3.5 million