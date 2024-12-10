Divorce a better option: Embracing change in the workplace

Moving to a new workplace feels more traumatic than divorce, but it’s the change and unfamiliarity that challenges us the most.

So the C in my name that looked like a K just got some treatment with a permanent marker yesterday. It’s my first day walking in my job’s new building and I need “biometrics”.

My old friend walks me down to a lovely chatty man who is shocked to hear I’m not cooking for a hubby.

“He’s been dead for 16 years, thank the Lord,” made him decide me not liking the ‘’K” in my first letter will be replaced with his fat koki’s C.

I look at the doctored white piece of plastic with a child’s writing: “You know at my old building I had my pic; a personnel number – an identity.”

He laughs me off and worried more about my right index finger not quite making his “reading” four times.

That’s when I started feeling like I’m a visitor. Of course I’m not.

We’re treasured; I was welcomed like the queen I believe am. Wafted through with my friend’s help hearing names I associate with either Sharon Stone or a Zulu king.

But I was bewildered.

I no longer have the little cove you walk past and know whether I’m working or not: I am slap-bang behind the first screen you see.

And I have to raise my voice to talk to my colleagues that were previously just a whisper away.

I lie.

With me hard of hearing and lip-reading I now really have to deal with a generation with half-an-ear on a headphone – and the rest of the room hears vocal me.

And vocal I’ve always been. Just not shouty.

Did I mention the toilets are the best? I’m not told to fold one paper in three and pat dry your hands. Pull out the papers and go girl…

Neither my fingertip(s), nor how many times I log out to smoke is monitored. You know there’s work to be done is our new mantra.

I love it.

Is there a point, I wonder?

Well, they say moving is more traumatic than divorce.

I’ve never lived that.

I’ve moved a couple of times and handled it.

But maybe this move hits home. Do I want to be there?

Of course.

Or do I want to do my Covid thing of “I like you, I just don’t want to be close to you”.

I feel Covid…

