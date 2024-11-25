The Move… and the mourning – The Citizen has a new home

The Citizen is moving to Caxton’s Craighall office, having been stationed west of Joburg since the late ’90s.

The little green light beeps its welcome as it has for the past I don’t know how many years. Many.

“Well, that was the last time I’ll clock in here,” I thought looking at my faded access card with barely an employee number visible. Yes, the office is moving and yes, I’m excited – but not prepared for the deep sense of loss that hit me.

Life is buzzing and we move along with The Move locked somewhere in a dark corner of our minds. Until you see the mayhem overnight: desks are gone; screens are gone; people you greet every morning are gone. Why did I think we’re all into this together?

We’re all busy packing and throwing and swearing at a cable that is just stuck after years of grime? They moved overnight and I didn’t get the memo. Unlike us die-hards still hanging around to make the last deadline. I’ve told any and everybody willing to listen I have kids at home.

“I’m not your mother. I’m not packing you up. “Mark your stuff clearly and leave your desk empty.” But I see men who have never packed up a house battling. Damn, I see men who can’t even unplug four plugs.

“Am I pleased I didn’t marry you,” he hears while I’m crawling under a table; printing out labels; sticking it on whoever owns whatever. There’s a lot of laughter. We throw “stuff” we thought was important but we haven’t looked at in years. But one by one the office empties and the desks are bare.

I have a last ciggie on the balcony with its dismal view; wave a last hello at the night shift guards coming to protect … who exactly? And on the spur of the moment, I marked the two rickety balcony benches that I’m sure will become firewood with my name. And did I mention I pinched a cutting of the entrance plants to move with me? “

Last one out switches off the light,” I hear as I walk down the stairs for the last time; swipe my card for the last time… It’s goodbye to life as I’ve known it; it’s goodbye to the darling canteen lady who has fed my family every day; who became my bread and butter.

Crying into my red tonight I realise: I’m mourning. But at least this grief is different. I had the chance to say goodbye.

