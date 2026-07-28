‘Trump was right’ – Gareth Cliff comments on Joburg CBD rot in video

A radio personality's blunt comments about Johannesburg have sparked debate over the city's decline and what it means for South Africa.

Radio presenter Gareth Cliff is once again at the centre of a social media storm after making controversial comments about Johannesburg’s inner city.

Some South Africans say he is unfairly attacking the city, while others agree it needs urgent attention.

Trump was right. Looks like a shithole. A once great city that looks like absolute hell. Amandla! https://t.co/dz3A8cBeZg – Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) July 27, 2026

The outspoken broadcaster reacted to footage filmed during the 702 Walk the Talk event on 26 July, where participants travelled between Ellis Park and Park Station by train. The video offered a sweeping look at parts of Johannesburg’s CBD, highlighting neglected buildings, graffiti and ageing infrastructure.

Cliff reposted the clip with a caption that immediately ignited debate. “Trump was right. Looks like a sh*&hole. A once great city that looks like absolute hell. Amandla!”

Johannesburg becomes the talking point.

His reference to United States President Donald Trump has become the focus of the conversation. Trump has repeatedly criticised South Africa and the African continent in recent years, making controversial claims about the country that have divided opinion across the globe.

Cliff’s comments left social media users split. Some felt he was saying what many residents privately acknowledge about Johannesburg’s deteriorating CBD, while others accused him of reinforcing damaging international narratives about South Africa.

Netizens questioned why Cliff continues to live and work in Johannesburg if he believes the city has fallen so far. In contrast, others argue that acknowledging urban decline should not automatically be seen as unpatriotic.

The debate has shifted beyond one celebrity’s opinion and become a wider discussion about crime, infrastructure, municipal management and the future of South Africa’s largest city.

A familiar role as government critic

This is far from the first time Cliff has made headlines for his views on the country. Throughout his broadcasting career, he has frequently criticised government leadership, state institutions and public policy, often encouraging South Africans to demand greater accountability from those in power.

Whether discussing service delivery, corruption, electricity challenges or the economy, he has built a reputation as one of the country’s most outspoken media personalities, regularly sparking heated conversations online.

Earlier this year, he also defended billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk after the South African-born businessman made international headlines over his growing wealth, arguing that success should not automatically attract criticism.

More than a celebrity controversy

While Cliff’s latest comments have angered many, they have also reignited an uncomfortable conversation about Johannesburg’s future.

For some, the city’s historic skyline still represents opportunity, culture and resilience. For others, the visible decay is a reminder of how much work remains to restore one of Africa’s most iconic urban centres.