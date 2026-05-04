Don’t take us for granted, comrade

Mashatile thinks the ANC is going to sweep the upcoming local government elections.

One wonders if the splendid, luxury isolation afforded Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his dozen-car “blue light” convoy hasn’t removed him from reality.

He either thinks the ANC is going to sweep the upcoming local government elections – as he proclaimed over the weekend – or he was whistling in the political graveyard to keep up his spirits and those of the party faithful.

In 2024 – one government of national unity ago – the ANC didn’t see the result coming. The party which has swept all before it in every election since democracy dawned in 1994 failed to even get a majority in the national polls, ending up with just over 40%.

Since then, no matter what sort of spin you put on it, the perception among many ordinary people – those who should be giving the ANC a majority – is that things have got worse.

There are water shortages, infrastructure is collapsing, there is anger about illegal immigrants, crime and the upward cost-of-living spiral.

All the while, repeated reports of corruption prove the comrades are in it for themselves, not the people.

The people are angry, Comrade Mashatile. If you continue to take them for granted, you’ll lose them.