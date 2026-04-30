In case you missed it: Local govt elections date | Shebeshxt denied bail | DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller, Masego head to Durban July

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 30 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.
In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2026 local government elections in South Africa.
Meanwhile, Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has again been denied bail.
Furthermore, American music artists DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller and Masego are set to headline the this year’s Durban July.
Weather tomorrow: 30 April 2026
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe, damaging thunderstorms in parts of the Free State and North West with strong coastal winds expected to disrupt beachfront activities in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.
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Ramaphosa announces date for 2026 local government elections
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2026 local government elections in South Africa.
Speaking to the media outside the President’s Coordinating Council meeting in Boksburg on Thursday, Ramaphosa confirmed South Africans will go to the polls on 4 November.
Voter registration weekend is set for 20 and 21 June, with more than 200 000 new voters having registered online since November 2025.
CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa announces date for 2026 local government elections
‘Embroidery of known facts’: Shebeshxt fails to convince court he deserves bail
Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, 30, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has again failed to convince the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court that he should be released on bail.
Shebeshxt appeared in the court on Thursday to receive the verdict in another attempt to apply for bail on new facts.
The new facts include his medical condition, which Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said was not serious enough, given that Shebeshxt had never made any complaint to prison officials.
He further questioned how the musician was allegedly able to commit other offences, such as being found with banned substances in his jail cell, while suffering from a serious medical condition.
CONTINUE READING: ‘Embroidery of known facts’: Shebeshxt fails to convince court he deserves bail
Durban July: Bryson Tiller, Masego and DJ Mustard to perform on a single stage
The Hollywoodbets Durban July just got a serious upgrade. Shortly after hosting an exclusive party in Johannesburg marking a new era for Aline Media Group, the company has announced The Ascots, a debut premium festival experience at Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.
The lineup alone is enough to make this one of the most talked-about events on South Africa’s social calendar this year.
For the first time in Durban July’s storied history, three international headliners will perform on a single stage: Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Mustard, R&B singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller, and genre-defying multi-instrumentalist Masego.
CONTINUE READING: Durban July: Bryson Tiller, Masego and DJ Mustard to perform on a single stage
Here’s who paid Bellarmine Mugabe’s R600k fine
After the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court handed Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a R600 000 fine, it has emerged that it was allegedly paid by Zimbabwe’s current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, received very different sentences during their appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Mugabe pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Firearm Act and Immigration Act, while Matonhodze admitted to attempted murder and other charges.
CONTINUE READING: Here’s who paid Bellarmine Mugabe’s R600k fine
Officer killed, another airlifted to hospital after ambush on crime intelligence unit in Durban
A brazen daylight attack on two South African Police Service (Saps) crime intelligence officers in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban has left one officer dead and another fighting for his life.
Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspects.
Two crime intelligence officers came under fire in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon in what authorities have described as a targeted and audacious attack on law enforcement.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the officer who had been driving the state vehicle succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene.
CONTINUE READING: Officer killed, another airlifted to hospital after ambush on crime intelligence unit in Durban
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: In case you missed it: Bellarmine Mugabe sentenced | ANCYL slams Jacob Zuma | Doctor Khumalo to be awarded honorary doctorate
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