In case you missed it: Local govt elections date | Shebeshxt denied bail | DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller, Masego head to Durban July

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 30 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2026 local government elections in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has again been denied bail.

Furthermore, American music artists DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller and Masego are set to headline the this year’s Durban July.

Weather tomorrow: 30 April 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe, damaging thunderstorms in parts of the Free State and North West with strong coastal winds expected to disrupt beachfront activities in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2026 local government elections in South Africa.

Speaking to the media outside the President’s Coordinating Council meeting in Boksburg on Thursday, Ramaphosa confirmed South Africans will go to the polls on 4 November.

Voter registration weekend is set for 20 and 21 June, with more than 200 000 new voters having registered online since November 2025.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa announces date for 2026 local government elections

‘Embroidery of known facts’: Shebeshxt fails to convince court he deserves bail

Shebeshxt. Picture: Twitter/X

Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, 30, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has again failed to convince the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court that he should be released on bail.

Shebeshxt appeared in the court on Thursday to receive the verdict in another attempt to apply for bail on new facts.

The new facts include his medical condition, which Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said was not serious enough, given that Shebeshxt had never made any complaint to prison officials.

He further questioned how the musician was allegedly able to commit other offences, such as being found with banned substances in his jail cell, while suffering from a serious medical condition.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Embroidery of known facts’: Shebeshxt fails to convince court he deserves bail

Durban July: Bryson Tiller, Masego and DJ Mustard to perform on a single stage

DJ Mustard accepts the Best Rap Song award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Hollywoodbets Durban July just got a serious upgrade. Shortly after hosting an exclusive party in Johannesburg marking a new era for Aline Media Group, the company has announced The Ascots, a debut premium festival experience at Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.

The lineup alone is enough to make this one of the most talked-about events on South Africa’s social calendar this year.

For the first time in Durban July’s storied history, three international headliners will perform on a single stage: Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Mustard, R&B singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller, and genre-defying multi-instrumentalist Masego.

CONTINUE READING: Durban July: Bryson Tiller, Masego and DJ Mustard to perform on a single stage

Here’s who paid Bellarmine Mugabe’s R600k fine

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, appear in the Alexandra Regional Court in Johannesburg, 17 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

After the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court handed Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a R600 000 fine, it has emerged that it was allegedly paid by Zimbabwe’s current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, received very different sentences during their appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mugabe pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Firearm Act and Immigration Act, while Matonhodze admitted to attempted murder and other charges.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s who paid Bellarmine Mugabe’s R600k fine

Officer killed, another airlifted to hospital after ambush on crime intelligence unit in Durban

Photo: iStock

A brazen daylight attack on two South African Police Service (Saps) crime intelligence officers in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban has left one officer dead and another fighting for his life.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Two crime intelligence officers came under fire in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon in what authorities have described as a targeted and audacious attack on law enforcement.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the officer who had been driving the state vehicle succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene.

CONTINUE READING: Officer killed, another airlifted to hospital after ambush on crime intelligence unit in Durban

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Bellarmine Mugabe sentenced | ANCYL slams Jacob Zuma | Doctor Khumalo to be awarded honorary doctorate