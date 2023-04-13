Elon Musk playing us like cheap fiddle

By Editorial staff

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk is the quintessential “Man of the 21st century” – not because he is a technological genius or a visionary, nor because he is a moneymaking machine … but because he is the perfect person for the short attention-span masses glued to their screens.

Musk is, above all, a talented showman – whether he appropriates the mantle of the Electric Messiah through his Tesla cars; or the real Buzz Lightyear who promises to take humanity to the stars and beyond with his Space-X projects.

Now that he is in charge of the ultimate piece of tech candyfloss – the social media platform, Twitter – he appears to be in his element, which is “look at me, world!”

Merely buying the company generated an infinity of mentions on conventional and unconventional media platforms and his every Tweet was microscopically analysed for pearls of wisdom, or evidence of insanity.

Has he allowed the fringe loonies back on the platform after they were banned? Has he subverted the mythical “democracy” of the platform by allowing anyone with $8 (about R150) a month to get a blue “verified” tick next to their “handle”?

The answer to both those is: who cares? Musk is playing us all like a cheap fiddle.