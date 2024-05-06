English Premier League hots up for a climatic finish

Arsenal’s Spanish goalkeeper #22 David Raya (2nd right) punches the ball clear during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City at The Emirates stadium in London on last year October. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Unlike in our local DStv Premiership, where Sundowns romped home to a seventh straight title with six matches to play, the English Premier League is heading for a climatic finish with Arsenal and Manchester City fighting for the trophy.

For the most part of the season, it was a three-way title race between champions City, Arsenal – who haven’t won the trophy since 2003/04 – and Liverpool, winners in 2019/2020. But Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have fallen off the pace of late in the manager’s last season at Anfield, and now it’s a straight fight between the Gunners and Man City, winners of the last three seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s City trail Arsenal by one point, but have a game in hand as the league reaches the final two weeks of action. Arsenal have Manchester United and Everton remaining, while City still have to face Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Bottom of table

At the bottom of the table, Sheffield United have already been relegated. However, the remaining two teams that will drop to the Championship are still to be determined with Nottingham Forest (29), Luton Town (26) and Burnley (24) all still in with a mathematical chance of staying up.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town – back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years – have already been promoted, with Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City contesting the playoffs for the final spot.

How close the English Premier League has been just goes to show you how dominant the unbeaten Sundowns have been on home soil. In England it will be an interesting few weeks, much to the joy of football fans the world over.

