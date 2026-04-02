Erosion of trust exposes a nation in decline

Public trust continues to erode as corruption becomes accepted, blurring lines between survival and integrity across South African society.

When allegations of wrongdoing emerge against politicians or members of the policing fraternity, the public’s immediate instinct is often to believe them.

This reaction reflects a growing distrust rooted in repeated failures of integrity. While not all leaders are corrupt, the actions of a few cast a long shadow, making misconduct easier to accept than moral standing. Trust, once broken, is not easily restored.

It is not only in individuals that trust has eroded, but in institutions themselves. The rot is no longer confined to political parties such as the ANC, Patriotic Alliance, EFF or DA; it has seeped into operational spaces that citizens rely on daily.

Departments like home affairs, justice and the police have revealed cracks that undermine confidence in the system as a whole.

What we face is not a problem isolated to one party, but a broader departure from what should be morally acceptable.

Yet public discourse often simplifies this reality. When allegations of corruption surface, social media quickly labels those involved as cadres and regardless of whether they are or not, the ANC absorbs the blame.

While the party undoubtedly carries its own burden of wrongdoing, this reflexive attribution overlooks the role of personal accountability. In doing so, it risks reducing a complex, society-wide issue into a single, convenient narrative.

ALSO READ: Few remain standing in fight against corruption

South Africans have, in many ways, accepted and acclimatised themselves to corruption.

It no longer exists only in grand scandals, but in everyday actions – from falsifying addresses to secure school placements to offering “cool drink money” to speed up processes.

There is a growing belief that rules are flexible, that negotiations can be made outside what is legally prescribed and that bending the system is simply part of survival.

Corruption thrives precisely in this space of quiet acceptance. While many argue that so-called cadres operate excessively, their boldness did not emerge overnight. It was cultivated over time, nurtured by smaller transgressions.

What the average citizen is getting away with today mirrors the beginnings of the very corruption we now condemn at higher levels.

The distinction between petty and grand corruption becomes blurred when both are rooted in the same willingness to compromise integrity for convenience or gain.

South Africans are often loud in condemning televised corruption, yet quiet when it exists among us. We tolerate it in our homes and communities as a means of survival.

NOW READ: Crisis deepens as law enforcers lose public trust