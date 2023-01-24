There is an increasing dictatorial tendency in ANC to see enemies under every Eskom bush

Editorial staff

When it comes to lowest common denominator politics, you cannot get much lower than the Tweeting clown who is now the secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbabula.

According to him, the people in favour of renewable energy are “witches” and “crocodiles”. This, apparently, because they have the temerity to criticise Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, who seems hell-bent on promoting the R200 billion-plus stopgap measure of using “powerships” to bolster South Africa’s imploding electricity grid.

Mantashe appears to have fought tooth and nail to allow renewables to gain a foothold in the SA power mix, pushing hard to rely on coal for our electricity.

While it is undeniable that the fossil fuel will be a major component of power supply for decades to come, Mantashe’s opposition to renewables has cost the country valuable time in reducing our reliance on coal.

However, there is an increasing dictatorial tendency in the ANC to see enemies – whether they be witches, crocodiles or saboteurs – under every Eskom bush.

Joseph Stalin used to do much the same. Criticise me and you’re an enemy of the state/revolution/people… Populist rhetoric like this is not only dangerously divisive, it diverts attention away from the real issues.

But maybe that is the intention…

