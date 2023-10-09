Eskom’s municipal debt must be addressed

That municipalities’ debt to Eskom is spiralling out of control is no secret. However, the extent of the debt is frightening. Municipalities owed Eskom a staggering R63 billion by the end of August. And it’s growing by an alarming rate of about R2 billion a month. This is happening despite National Treasury’s debt relief programme, which allows government to pay their current accounts provided they stick to conditions. What’s worse is that more than 70% of local authorities are on the verge of collapsing, leaving the country on a dangerous collision course towards a serious financial crisis. ALSO READ: Court ruling…
The amount owed now is believed to be around R70 billion.
Chief economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt said: “We need to remember that state-owned enterprises have also mostly collapsed and they will also become a problem for the minister of finance.
“In the meantime, the minister’s finances have deteriorated quite sharply. So the chickens, as I say, are coming home to roost. We are heading for some serious trouble.”
The dire debt situation is largely due to incompetent and corrupt management, while there is a culture of nonpayment, with billions owed by municipal customers.
We cannot allow this to continue. At what stage is enough, enough?