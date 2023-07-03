Dark Durban July black mark for SA

By Editorial staff

On Saturday thousands of people rocked up to the Durban July in style, ready to party up a storm at Africa’s premier horse race ala pre-Covid days.

But what was meant to be an afternoon and evening of showcasing the best South Africa can offer, turned into an embarrassment when a blackout ended proceedings early, with the last three races on the 12-race card cancelled just hours after Winchester Mansion won the R5 million main race at Greyville racecourse.

Even though race organisers and Gold Circle said they had been guaranteed by local government there would be no load shedding on Saturday, Durban was plunged into darkness with three races to go as jockeys feared for their safety.

The world’s eyes was focused on the Durban July, and we failed miserably.

Imagine if the lights failed during a race, and the timing of the blackout could have led to many spectators getting injured after a day of drinking and partying.

Thank goodness, there were no reported incidents.

Many punters are furious, while those that attended have called for a partial refund as they only got 75% value for their ticket.

Vendors lost out, while sponsors will feel short-changed.

What a public relations disaster. Africa’s premier horseracing event deserves better.

