Festive rugby fever as South African teams clash today

Christmas brings rugby cheer as South African derbies headline a weekend packed with United Rugby Championship action.

Frans Malherbe during the DHL Stormers Captain’s Run at DHL Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Christmas has come early for rugby fans with eight derbies on offer in the United Rugby Championship this weekend, including two spicy South African affairs.

Prior to Covid, it was unheard of to hear of South African teams playing rugby during the festive period. Sport fans had to be content with watching Test cricket and European football, but never rugby involving our players.

However, South Africa’s breakaway from Super Rugby in 2022/23 and their new venture into Europe has considerably changed the rugby landscape.

This afternoon at 3.45pm the Stormers, 13th in the standings, host the fifth-placed Lions in Cape Town and then the Bulls, third, travel to Durban to face the Sharks – three places below them in sixth spot – at 6pm.

The derbies don’t stop there this weekend.

Last night Irish giants Ulster and Munster faced off, today Italian clubs Benetton and Zebre meet up in Treviso, Wales’ Scarlets travel east to Swansea to play Ospreys and it’s an all Irish affair between unbeaten table-toppers Leinster and Connacht to close out the evening.

Tomorrow, defending champion Glasgow Warriors host Edinburgh in a Scottish derby and on Boxing Day the Dragons and Cardiff Rugby fight for Welsh supremacy.

But we all know it’s the two South African derbies that will attract all the attention today for local rugby fans. ’Tis the season to be jolly…

