Bulls switch things around for massive Sharks URC clash

The most striking change sees Cameron Hanekom shifting to openside flank while Elrigh Louw moves to back of the scrum.

Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom in action against Northampton Saints over the past weekend, has shifted from eighthman to openside flank for their URC match against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls made a few interesting positional switches for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

The most striking change sees Cameron Hanekom, who put in a blinding performance at eighthman in their Champions Cup defeat against Northampton Saints over the past weekend, shifting to openside flank, while Elrigh Louw moves to back of the scrum.

That allows Cobus Wiese to come in at blindside flank, as Marcell Coetzee drops to the bench, while the rest of the Bulls pack remains the same.

The backline also sees a bit of movement as Canan Moodie shifts from outside centre to left wing, with Devon Williams dropping to the bench and Stedman Gans coming in at 13, while Harold Vorster is named at inside centre and David Kriel drops out of the match 23.

The other backline players remain the same with Willie le Roux at fullback, Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen the starting halfback duo, and Sebastian de Klerk keeps his place at right wing.

On the bench Sergeal Petersen and Sintu Manjezi make their return to the Bulls match day 23 after being out for a while.

Petersen and Manjezi will form part of the five-three split impact squad that also includes Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Marcell Coetzee, Keagan Johannes and Devon Williams.

Bulls XV

Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw (c), Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Marcell Coetzee, Keagan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen, Devon Williams