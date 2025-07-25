Fixing SA’s leadership crisis starts with real reform

Corruption thrives when top jobs go to allies, not professionals. South Africa must break this dangerous cycle.

Why is South Africa a gangster’s paradise?

We all know the answer to that one.

While many of us are naturally criminal in nature, crime has become a tsunami because the various governments under the ANC have allowed it to.

Yet, it still comes as a bit of a shock to realise that six heads of the police (both on its operational and political sides) and six leaders of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have either left their positions under a cloud, have been ousted because of political machinations, or are under the competence microscope.

This lack of committed competent leadership at the top in both institutions has trickled down to the lower ranks, where corruption, incompetence and couldn’t care-less attitudes are now the norm.

You have to wonder whether this was all deliberately engineered – because, after all, state capture and looting have both thrived… to the benefit of many in the ANC.

The only way to knock this on the head before it is too late, is to institute a system that makes appointments based on merit and not on political connections.

Appointees should sign a performance contract and lifestyle audits should be conducted on them.

It’s not too late to reset.