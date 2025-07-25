Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

SA’s corruption fix: Contracts, lifestyle audits, and real consequences

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

2 minute read

25 July 2025

06:30 am

South African leaders often evade scrutiny, but vetting, contracts and lifestyle audits could provide the transparency the country needs.

SA’s corruption fix: Contracts, lifestyle audits, and real consequences

Picture: iStock

The only way to keep an eye on SA’s leaders is to sign a performance-based contract and make sure they are removed as soon as something goes wrong, says Mike Bolhuis, a specialist investigator in serious, violent, economic and cybercrimes.

Most of the leaders get involved in criminal activities because they know they can get away with it, he said.

Performance contracts and lifestyle audits

Performance contracts have been talked about before, as have lifestyle audits, as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A politician’s lifestyle audit is when the lifestyle of a politician is compared to the salary they earn.

ALSO READ: Auditor-General’s war on waste and corruption yields R4.5bn

It typically entails a careful examination of their assets, income and the money that they spend or their lifestyle habits to check if there’s a mismatch between their declared income and spending habits.

The audit can expose corruption, illicit enrichment, or any wrongdoing that the audited person is committing.

Audit fears

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said leaders don’t like this kind of audit because they always have something to hide.

“That is why, in 2014, the Cabinet made a very wise decision for all officials in state institutions who are working in the finance sections to be vetted, but that never happened,” he said.

NOW READ: Lesufi confirms more senior Gauteng officials failed lifestyle audits

Read more on these topics

corruption lifestyle audit politicians

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa responds to US’ push for sanctions against SA leaders
News MPs meet to address language exclusion in schools, but end up clashing over language use themselves
South Africa Health care crisis: SA loses nearly 6 000 doctors and nurses a year
News FlySafair under fire for offshore payouts amid staff wage freezes
South Africa SA’s Treasury discovers malware as hackers exploit Microsoft flaw

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp