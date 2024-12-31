I flew business class to Dubai, but I really missed economy

Air travel is exciting. I only wish it was more affordable.

Long-haul flights to exotic destinations can be extremely enjoyable when you are in business or first class, but exhausting when you are in economy and contend with standard lines of “chicken or beef”.

However, recently “fish” has also crept in there somewhere.

Imagine sitting in the same seat for just over eight hours while flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 12 hours to Shenzhen, China, or 13 hours to Barcelona, Spain.

I have been fortunate to travel to various countries for tech launches, but the time to get to your destination can be excruciating.

You can spend it watching onboard movies or listening to music. But, there is nothing better than a good snooze so that you can arrive fresh at your destination.

On a recent Emirates A380 plane with NBA livery flight to Dubai for a Huawei launch, I was among the few lucky passengers to be upgraded to business class.

I was appreciative and excited about the upgrade because I had never flown luxury before.

The upgrade started with the check-in process when the Emirates lady at the counter called for passengers from Zone C to start boarding.

When I handed her my boarding pass, she looked at it, put it aside and said “I am calling the police”.

I thought to myself, “What the heck now?” As a mainstream journalist, I didn’t rule out the possibility that I may have got into a pickle for a story I had written.

However, a wry smile began to adorn her face and she said: “Merry Christmas, you’ve been upgraded to business class.”

I later found out that the flight was overbooked and some economy passengers were bumped up to business class. I am not sure how plain old me got selected, but I was thankful.

So, with priority boarding and a separate entrance for business class, I tried not to be one of those people in TikTok videos who frown upon economy passengers when they walk past you to their section.

Business class was great, but I didn’t like it at all.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s all it’s made out to be with special services, great food menus and even grooming packages that included some Bulgari items, which is very laanie, if you get my drift.

The best part of business class for me was the seat which could transform into a single bed. They even give you a mattress to go with it.

But that’s where it stops.

I was lonely… Every passenger was cooped up in their little “hokkie” minding their own business and doing what business class passengers do during a flight.

I was missing economy. Many would think I’m crazy for thinking that, but I truly was.

You see, by nature, I am generally an extrovert and I love meeting people – business class doesn’t really make that easy.

In economy, you are in close proximity to the person next to you who may be someone you can have an engaging conversation with, like I did on my flight back to South Africa.

Yes, you can strike up a conversation in business class, but travellers usually want to keep to themselves.

Crying babies aside (that’s what babies do), economy class is not bad at all.

Yes, I know, you may get unruly passengers – let’s not go there – or may not be able to recline your seat completely and the seating is tighter, but economy class brings you closer to people and that’s what makes my travelling experience memorable.

I cannot even begin to count how many friends I’ve made while flying economy class, but I do recall gems of conversations I’ve had with fellow travellers.

From advising them on tech to an elderly lady sharing her family’s Christmas experiences in England, these are rich memories that fill up my travel diary that would even make the great explorer Ibn Battuta a tinge jealous.

Travelling overseas is awesome. Getting on a plane and flying to another country is amazing. I only wish it would be more affordable to those who dream of faraway places.

As for economy, it’s got its own vibe and when you meet amazing people like my friend Danielle Ely, who is a stewardess at Emirates, it just makes the trip more memorable.

I’ll have the beef, thanks.

