ACSA monitoring situation at OR Tambo International Airport after temporary power failure

The power disruption happened just after 7pm on Thursday.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) said it’s closely monitoring the situation OR Tambo International Airport after a “temporary power failure.”

Power failure

Acsa said the power failure was caused by a trip in the municipal grid.

“The local municipality is currently investigating the cause of the disruption. Acsa is not responsible for identifying the source of the issue, as the power failure lies outside of our control.

“We would like to emphasize that all critical airport services, including terminals, airfield operations, and cargo handling, continue to operate without disruption. The airport’s backup generators kicked in within 15 seconds of the power loss, ensuring there was no impact on airport operations. All generators have been successfully verified to be taking loads and are fully operational.” Acsa said.

“Operations running smoothly”

Acsa added that cargo operations are also “running smoothly”, with backup power systems ensuring there were no delays or interruptions.

“Acsa is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as further information becomes available. Passengers are encouraged to stay in contact with their airlines for any potential changes to flight schedules. Alternatively, passengers can download the Acsa Mobile App for live flight notifications..”

Flight delays

Last year, there was a delay in flights at OR Tambo International Airport after airlines were unable to refuel aircraft.

As a result, around 70% of national flights were delayed.

This had a domino effect, with passengers at other major airports across the country unable to catch their flights.

The incident came after the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) in July advised travellers flying to the George (FAGG), Kimberly International Airport (FAKM), Upington International Airport (FAUP), King Phalo/East London (FAEL), Mthatha Airport (FAUT) and Polokwane International Airport (FAPP), disruptions at these airports.

The delays were due to the ATNS conducting a maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures at various airports nationwide.

