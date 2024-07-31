Daily news update: Principal blamed for Daveyton drownings | 5 die in CIT shootout | Pretoria Girls High racism probe

In today’s news, a report has recommended action be taken against the Daveyton Skills Schools principal after two pupils drowned on a school trip, five suspects were killed in a shootout with police after an Eastern Cape cash-in-transit heist, and the principal of Pretoria Girls High has been suspended while an investigation is done into racism at the school.

Also, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is looking into the case of Miss SA Top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina after a social media uproar at her African lineage, and the same department wished a speedy recovery for rapper Da L.E.S, who had a stroke.

In sport, swimming sensation Tatjana Smith looks for another gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Daveyton school principal ‘unaware’ of regulations on taking pupils out on excursions

A report into the drowning of two pupils from the Daveyton Skills Schools has recommended that action be taken against the principal for the incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the families of Siphamandla Peterson and Sibusiso Sibiya on Tuesday.

Five suspects dead in shootout with police after CIT heist, guns and cash recovered

Five suspects involved in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in the Eastern Cape were killed in a shootout with the police on Monday.

The incident occurred around 6am when an SBV vehicle was ambushed, bombed, and robbed on the N6 near Macleantown in East London.

Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe

The principal of Pretoria High School for Girls has been suspended for three months while the Gauteng Education Department investigates racism allegations.

The school has been rocked by fresh allegations of racism that have led to 12 pupils facing disciplinary processes.

McKenzie to ‘return with an answer’ on Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina amid uproar

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has returned from the Paris Olympics, and one of the issues he is addressing is the case of Miss SA Top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina.

There has been an uproar as social media users question her right to represent South Africa given that she has a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent.

No bru: Manager of Hartbeespoort’s illegal distillery appears in court

A man appeared in court after allegedly running an illegal distillery near Hartbeespoort Dam.

He was arrested at the plot, Hekpoort Access, in the North West Province on Wednesday, 24 July. He appeared at the Brits Magistrate Court on Monday, 29 July.

Government assures Da L.E.S family of ‘continued support’ as donation claims catch fire

Following his hospitalisation after suffering a stroke, rapper Da L.E.S has been wished a speedy recovery by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) as rumours of his family pleading for financial assistance catch fire.

“On behalf of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, we wish Da L.E.S a speedy recovery and we join his family, friends and fans in prayer for his full recovery and wellbeing,” averred DSAC Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

WATCH: Wine lovers celebrate local vintages at Proudly South African Wine Expo

Wine enthusiasts and makers gathered at the Prison Break Market this past weekend for the annual Proudly South African Local Wine Expo.

The event, held from 26 July to 28 July in Johannesburg, provided a unique platform for wine lovers, industry professionals, and retailers to explore the richness of local wine offerings.

Tatjana Smith aims to make history as she sets her sights on another gold

With three medals in the bag after four days of competition at the Paris Olympics, the SA team will look to gain further momentum over the next couple of days, spearheaded by swimming sensation Tatjana Smith who will be aiming to make history in the pool.

After securing gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on Monday night, Smith will turn out in the heats of her favoured 200m breaststroke event at 11am on Wednesday morning, as she sets her sights on Thursday’s final.

Tyson looking for a fast SuperSport start against Pirates

SuperSport United defender Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo is targeting a strong start to the new season. Matsatsantsa a Pitori get their campaign underway with a trip to Soweto for an MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers will be looking to defend the title they won last season on penalties against Mamelodi Sundowns. For United, their last cup success was ironically in this competition five years ago.

