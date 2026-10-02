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Future bright for Mosimane and Bafana after perfect Afcon start

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

2 October 2026

06:00 am

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Pitso Mosimane has hit the ground running as Bafana Bafana head coach with a perfect start to 2027 Afcon qualifying after a 5-0 thumping.

Future bright for Pitso and Bafana after perfect Afcon start

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: Backpagepix

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Pitso Mosimane has hit the ground running as Bafana Bafana head coach, with his side completing a perfect start to 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with a 5-0 thumping of Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

There was always going to be pressure on Mosimane to pick up where Hugo Broos left off, with the Belgian having guided Bafana into the knockout rounds of the Fifa World Cup finals for the first time.

And the early signs are extremely positive. Bafana were excellent for much of their Group D opener against Guinea in Orlando on Saturday, and showed resilience to come back and win the game 2-1 after conceding a sloppy equaliser.

In Cairo against Eritrea, after a nervy start, Mosimane’s men were unstoppable, with Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis running the show.

Mosimane has benefited from an in-form Mofokeng, who has taken to European football like a duck to water with Union St Gilloise in Belgium.

While Broos certainly got the best out of Appollis, he sometimes seemed reluctant to give Mofokeng his chance.

Mosimane has immediately thrown him into the fray as his main playmaker and is reaping the rewards.

It is early days, but the future looks extremely bright.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Editorials Pitso Mosimane
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