Bafana Bafana player ratings v Eritrea

Phakaaathi runs the rule over the performance of Bafana's players, who have put South Africa in a fantastic early position in their group.

Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana enjoyed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Eritrea on Wednesday, making it six points out of six in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifying.

Here, Phakaaathi runs the rule over the performance of Bafana’s players, who have put South Africa in a fantastic early position in their group.

Bafana ratings

Ronwen Williams 6/10

Williams had a shocking first five minutes, spilling an easy shot for a corner and allowing an innocuous free kick to canon back off his crossbar. He made amends, however, with three good second half saves.

Kamogelo Sebelebele 7

Sebelebele didn’t have that much to do defensively, but got forward to good effect in support of Thapelo Maseko. For now, the Orlando Pirates man looks to have secured the right back spot, at least until Khuliso Mudau returns to fitness.

Olwethu Makhanya 7

Makhanya gave another assured performance in the heart of the Bafana defence, though he was booked in the first half after needlessly conceding possession.

Ime Okon 7

Okon was excellent alongside Makhanya again, though the pair were not exactly given the sternest test of their credentials by a poor Eritrea side.

Samukele Kabini 8

Kabini came in for an injured Aubrey Modiba and slotted right in, doing well at left back and surging forward with plenty of intent. He added an assist to his goal against Guinea, passing to Mofokeng for his and Bafana’s second goal.

Relebohile Mofokeng 9

Man of the Match. Mofokeng was just brilliant, showing exactly why he is the most promising of an excellent crop of young Bafana stars. He smashed a shot against the post, and then netted a brace before half time. If his career continues on this trajectory, who knows how far ‘President Yama2K can go?

Bathusi Aubaas

The Sundowns midfielder was unlucky to come off in the 12th minute with an injury, so was not on the field long enough to be rated.

Sphephelo Sithole 8

Sithole capped an excellent performance in midfield with his second goal for Bafana, and his first in a competitive match. He looks well set to continue to shine in this Bafana side under Mosimane.

Oswin Appollis 9

If Mosimane wanted a response from Appollis against Eritrea he certainly got it. The Orlando Pirates attacker provided three assists, not to mention that it was his shot that was parried into the path of Sithole for Bafana’s third goal. With him and Mofokeng in this Bafana side, there is so much to look forward to in attack.

Thapelo Maseko 7

Maseko was his usual skilful and pacey self down the right wing, if his delivery was not always the best. He looks to have continued on from the World Cup and should be a mainstay for Mosimane.

Iqraam Rayners 7

Rayners capped two solid starts for Bafana with a goal, lashing home Bafana’s fourth in the second half, a typically powerful finish from a tight angle. The 30-year-old currently deserves to keep Yanela Mbuthuma and Cassius Mailula out of the starting line-up.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel 8

Poggenpoel came on for Aubaas in the 12th minute to make his Bafana debut. He immediately looked at home and actually helped improve Bafana’s performance, winning the ball to start the move that led to Mofokeng’s opener. The Durban City midfielder will surely get more opportunities, starting with Saturday’s friendly against Egypt in Cairo.

Lebone Seema 6

Came on to replace Makhanya in the 74th minute and made one fine clearance.

Luther Singh 7

Came on for Maseko in the 74th minute and made the most of his short time on the field, netting Bafana’s fifth goal.

Cassius Mailula 6

Came on to replace Rayners in the 74th minute and battled to adjust to the pace of the game. Was needlessly caught offside at least once.

Themba Zwane

Came on for Sithole in the 79th minute. Not on the field long enough to be rated.