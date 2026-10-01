Mosimane lauds Bafana heroes Appollis and Mofokeng

'I am happy with the ... assists from Appollis, he can play anywhere, on the side or he can come inside,' said the Bafana head coach.

Pitso Mosimane praised attacking duo Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng after the pair starred in Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 demolition of Eritrea in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Wednesday at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Bafana assist hat-trick for Appollis

Appollis came up with three assists, laying on goals for Mofokeng, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh. Mofokeng, meanwhile, dazzled with a first half double, his first goals for Bafana.

“I am happy with the … assists from Appollis, he can play anywhere, on the side or he can come inside,” said Mosimane.

“He gave an assist for Luther Singh who had a chance to come back (Singh was back in the Bafana squad for the first time in over five years).

“And Rele showed his class, what a top player.”

Bafana will now take on Egypt in an international friendly on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium. Mosimane is short on central midfielders for that game, with Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas both picking up injuries during this camp.

Aubaas had to limp out of the game against Eritrea on Wednesday after just 12 minutes. His replacement, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, did well on debut and is likely to partner Sphephelo Sithole in midfield against the Pharaohs.

“Aubaas is one unfortunate player,” added Mosimane.

“He missed the World Cup with injury and he was ready to come on and to play again. And he broke down. It is a shame, he was crying in the dressing room but we are there to support him. He is a good player and will soon be back in the national team.

“Teboho is also out injured so we are losing a lot of players in midfield. But also we gave Brooklyn a chance to play and he played very well. He played like he has been playing there all the time.

‘He is the only experienced one left’

“We area bit thin on central midfielders. We had to bring Themba Zwane on to play in midfield (against Eritrea). We wanted to take Yaya (Sithole) out because he is the only experienced one left.”

Mosimane can be happy with his first two games back in charge of Bafana, whatever happens in Saturday’s friendly. Six points out of six in AFCON qualifying Group D is the perfect way to start, and seven goals in two games is an added bonus.

“We need to improve a bit and try and score more goals,” admitted Mosimane.

“You are never not happy with seven goals in two games.”