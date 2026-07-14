Gambling comes at a high price

The National Responsible Gambling Programme has reported a sharp spike in the number of South Africans seeking treatment for gambling-related harm.

A spin-off of the excitement around the Fifa World Cup will be a noticeable spike in money being wagered by punters in SA’s booming online betting industry.

And, sadly, a commensurate increase in the number of people looking for help to find a way out of their gambling addiction.

The SA Responsible Gambling Foundation says sports betting now accounts for 70% of SA’s gambling market, with the month-long football tournament likely to trigger a spike in betting through mobile apps, live in-play wagering and aggressive marketing campaigns.

The warning comes as the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) reports a sharp spike in the number of South Africans seeking treatment for gambling-related harm, including cases involving overwhelming debt, depression and suicidal thoughts.

NRGP recorded 5 199 referrals for gambling-related treatment during the financial year ending March, compared with 4 166 referrals the previous year.

Many of those seeking help are thinking about suicide.

The gambling sector has been one of the parts of the economy which has bucked trends by growing well above the rate of inflation, generating turnover of R1.5 trillion and profits of R75 billion.

But we have to ask ourselves: at what cost to our nation?