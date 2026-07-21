Meta rolls out AI Parent Alerts to flag teen self‑harm risks

Meta will now proactively alert supervising parents if their teen's Meta AI chat suggests they may be at risk.

Meta has introduced AI‑powered Parent Alerts, a system that flags teen chats suggesting self‑harm or suicide, reviews them, and notifies parents, with South Africa included in the rollout by the end of 2026.

The tech company said that when a teen suggests they may be thinking about suicide or self-harm, Meta AI already directs them to crisis helplines and encourages them to reach out to a parent or another trusted adult like a counsellor.

Alerting parents

Meta said it will now proactively alert supervising parents if their teen’s Meta AI chat suggests they may be at risk, based on signals developed with experts.

“We’ll share expert resources to help parents approach these conversations with their teens.”

Meta said it worked with parents and experts to determine which teen AI conversations should trigger alerts – including subtle references to self‑harm.

Chats reviewed

It said all flagged chats will be manually reviewed before parents are notified, with the company “erring on the side of caution” if intent is unclear.

“While I believe that teens have a right to privacy, I also believe parents need to be informed if their teen may be at risk of hurting themselves,” said Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely.

“I appreciate how Meta struck the right balance; protecting teen privacy while ensuring parents have the information they need to support their teen.”

Alert

The alerts are already live for Instagram parental supervision in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with global rollout planned by year‑end.

Meta is also building the ability to contact emergency services if conversations suggest imminent suicide risk, noting it made more than 19 000 referrals worldwide last year.

Consultations

To strengthen responses, Meta consulted over 75 clinicians specialising in teen mental health. Dr Ji‑yeon Lee, a licensed psychologist, praised the process.

“This kind of expert‑informed, scenario‑based refinement is essential to making AI experiences safer for teens.”

In addition, stricter “Limited Content” settings will now apply to Meta AI chats, further restricting sensitive prompts and ensuring age‑appropriate interactions.