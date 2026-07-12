World Cup gambling sparks more suicidal thoughts in SA as debt and addiction bite

Mobile platforms and advertising are factors contributing to increased gambling

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) has warned that more people could experience severe financial and mental health consequences linked to gambling addiction due to South Africa’s booming sports betting industry, accelerated by the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

According to SARGF, sports betting now accounts for 70% of the country’s gambling market, with the month-long football tournament likely to trigger a spike in betting through mobile apps, live in-play wagering and aggressive marketing campaigns.

Spike in South Africans seeking treatment for gambling

The warning comes as the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) reports a sharp spike in the number of South Africans seeking treatment for gambling-related harm, including cases involving overwhelming debt, depression and suicidal thoughts.

According to the National Gambling Board, gambling turnover reached R1.5 trillion during the financial year ending March 2025, while gross gambling revenue (GGR), the amount retained by gambling operators after winnings are paid out, increased to R75 billion – representing a 25.6% year-on-year increase.

Sibongile Simelane-Quntana, SARGF executive director, said previous international sporting tournaments have consistently been accompanied by increased betting activity.

“If current trends of heightened sports betting and easy access to platforms continue, we project a significant rise in people seeking help. Our projections are based on correlated trends during sporting tournaments, where betting frequency spikes around match schedules and continuous betting opportunities across multiple fixtures,” she said.

The National Responsible Gambling Programme recorded 5 199 referrals for gambling-related treatment during the financial year ending March 2026, compared with 4 166 referrals the previous year.

Suicidal thoughts

Particularly concerning is the increase in people experiencing suicidal thoughts associated with gambling harm, with cases of suicidal ideation increasing from 937 in 2025 to 1 298 in 2026, an increase of 38.5%.

Of those cases: 75% were classified as mild; 25% were classified as severe; and 60.9% involved young adults aged between 18 and 35.

The programme’s data also shows that gambling-related harm is not confined to unemployed people.

Among those seeking help:

57.1% were employed full-time;

23.9% were unemployed;

9.2% worked part-time;

5.9% were self-employed;

3.9% were students; and

0.3% were pensioners.

Factors leading to increased gambling

According to the foundation, several factors are contributing to increased gambling participation ahead of the World Cup.

These include the rapid growth of mobile betting platforms, live in-play betting, promotional bonuses and sign-up incentives, as well as extensive advertising across television and social media.

Economic hardship is also playing a role.

According to the SARGF, higher debt levels and recent interest rate increases have left some South Africans viewing gambling as a potential way to supplement their income despite the significant financial risks involved.

The organisation says recent research indicates:

SA’s spending on betting has increased by 50% over the past three years, despite declining overall consumer spending;

52% of working adults gamble; gambling participation is highest among people aged 30 to 49 years (58%) and men (57%);

7% of SA adults spend more than their monthly income on gambling, relying on credit or loans to cover household expenses; and

70% of gamblers say they gamble to supplement their income.

Simelane-Quntana said the rapid growth of the gambling industry highlights the need to strengthen prevention efforts alongside treatment services.

“Gross gambling revenue growth and sports betting dominance mean more South Africans are exposed to gambling than ever before. While treatment services remain essential, our focus is also on prevention, public education and early intervention to reduce harm before it occurs,” she said.

She said the Fifa World Cup should serve as a reminder that gambling can quickly become harmful if left unchecked.

“The 2026 Fifa World Cup presents a timely reminder of why a population-level prevention approach to responsible gambling is so important,” Simelane-Quntana added.

The National Responsible Gambling Programme has urged members of the public to gamble responsibly during the tournament and reminded those experiencing gambling-related problems that free and confidential counselling services are available 24 hours a day through its national helpline and digital referral platform.