Gwamanda’s removal won’t solve Joburg’s problems

Turning Joburg around will be a massive task. Unless there is a realistic prospect of bringing about the DA difference of efficient, clean governance the blue party should sit this one out.

Kabelo Gwamanda’s removal as mayor won’t fix Joburg’s problems. The resulting arrangement will not be unified or stable. That’s because the ANC is unstable.

Here’s how.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who is ANC provincial leader, repeatedly undermines President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The composition of Lesufi’s provincial Cabinet subverts the statement of intent which underpins the government of national unity. He’s on a different trip.

Despite securing only 34.75% of the vote in provincial elections, Lesufi has allocated seven out of the 11 MECs positions to the ANC, deliberately excluding the DA. He did so to protect his cronies, the “Alex Mafia”.

At the next level down, the Johannesburg regional ANC is also divided, amid allegations of corruption.

Although regional chair Dada Morero, the incumbent City of Joburg finance MMC, will succeed gormless Gwamanda, the process has been rocky.

Loyiso Masuku, Joburg MMC for group corporate and shared services, is considered a rival, waiting in the wings.

If the ANC is unstable at multiple levels, this will affect its relationships with any co-governing parties in Johannesburg.

This column has previously argued that, based on election results, Herman Mashaba’s overtures to the ANC are a desperate attempt at relevance by a disappearing party.

ActionSA’s MMCs during the brief coalition with the DA were underperformers. In their portfolios they contributed to the current dreadful condition of Joburg’s roads and were hopeless in dealing with corruption and incompetence in the Joburg Property Company and elsewhere.

They cannot be relied upon to fix anything so it’s just as well ActionSA will not accept any executive positions.

The ANC would be ill-advised to offer them the speaker’s job. We’ve had enough inept people in that role.

Who, then, would the Joburg ANC partner with?

At provincial level, Lesufi has committed to “accommodate” the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

As yet there is no MK in Joburg city council but as Lesufi retains his baleful influence in the city, the EFF will be included. The red berets are erratic, inconsistent and unreliable. There is no chance of stability in any further arrangements between the EFF and ANC in Joburg.

And relying on the smaller parties, who sell their souls to the highest bidder, will not lead to stability.

That leaves the DA, who have 71 of the 270 Joburg seats, while the ANC have 90. Together these two parties could pass budgets, motions, resolutions, etc.

They could govern without having to rely on small parties who make unreasonable demands. On paper, a DA-ANC governing arrangement would have offered the best prospect of stability and therefore progress.

However, because the disintegrating ANC is unstable, the DA would be unwise to join forces with them at this time. Turning Joburg around will be a massive task. Unless there is a realistic prospect of bringing about the DA difference of efficient, clean governance, the blue party should sit this one out.

If not, the DA will be blamed for the inevitable further collapse of Joburg.

Rather focus on becoming the biggest party in Joburg in the 2026 local government elections.

Then the great rebuilding of Johannesburg can begin.