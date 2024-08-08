Samwu calls for stability in Johannesburg amid calls for Gwamanda’s removal

Samwu says it supports cause but seeks consistency.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has emphasised the need for stability in the City of Johannesburg amid growing calls for Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to be removed.

Gwamanda is the eighth mayor in Joburg since 2021.

Speaking on Thursday during a media briefing at Samwu House, the union’s regional secretary Thobani Nkosi stressed that this constant change affects residents and service delivery.

Joburg’s deterioration

Samwu said it has been monitoring the recent political movements within the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), including the calls for the removal of Gwamanda by political parties and the civil society organisations.

Nkosi said the political instability has led to the city deteriorating. He cited infrastructure and human resources issues.

“They went low, to the point that they couldn’t even approve the budget on their first sitting. It tells you that even politically, the city has collapsed,” he said.

Call for capable leadership

Nkosi called for the election of a person that is able to properly serve as Joburg mayor.

He denied backing Gwamanda, saying Samwu is “not against the notion that seeks to remove this mayor. All we are saying is that get a person that will be there until the next local government elections”.

Samwu emphasised the need for stability and efficiency in local government, ensuring essential services are delivered.

The union urged political parties to agree on a mayor who will serve until the next local government election.

“As a union we are not necessarily interested who governs the city, our primary obsession is with the stability and efficiency of our local government which are critical in ensuring that essential services are delivered to all residents particularly the most vulnerable,” the union’s statement read.

Government of national unity

According to Samwu, the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) may introduce further instability.

The union called for dialogue to address the consequences of political instability on workers and the community.

It also expressed disappointment in the Democratic Alliance’s refusal to vote in favour of their proposed resolution, undermining efforts to create equitable working environments.

