Hyron Andrews’ life touched many as rugby world mourns Lions lock

Lions lock Hyron Andrews' death at 31 has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with team-mates and fans honouring his life.

The tragic loss of Lions rugby player Hyron Andrews hurts. To hear that the young Lions lock was found unresponsive at the team hotel in France on Friday, one day ahead of their Champions Cup match against La Rochelle, and then still play, must have hit hard for everyone involved in the fixture. He was only 31.

But the local crowd and Lions team insisted they would play on in honour of him. To see his team-mates break down in tears in the minute of silence before the game shows how much they loved him, while messages of condolences to the family have flooded in.

A humble, gentle guy

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said: “The responses from all over the world on the team’s decision to play speaks to the man Hyron was. He was a humble, gentle guy who people gravitated towards. He had the ability to pull people closer together.

“The team’s decision to play also speaks to the character of the team, the deep care for each other and the willingness to sacrifice self for a greater good. The respect from the crowd and staff was flabbergasting.”

Sport brings people together

Sport brings players, teams and fans together. What a lovely gesture from all involved. The game is certainly poorer without him, but richer for having him grace the fields.