Is it era of young lions of tennis?

It’s a fact worth pondering: Wimbledon’s new men’s singles champion, Carlos Alcaraz, was not even five years old when the man he defeated, Novak Djokovic, won his first major tennis tournament in 2008, The Spaniard, who is the third-youngest to win the men’s title at the All England Club, has yet to turn 21, while the Serb is 36.

Does this mean, the experts have been wondering, whether the new “young lions” of tennis are about to muscle out the “old men” like Djokovic?

Alcaraz was gracious in victory, saluting his opponent for being an inspiration, while Djokovic said the young Spaniard was “amazing” and fully deserved his win. The four-hour, 42-minute final provided the drama for which Wimbledon is renowned.

And those who watched live and on TV were rewarded with one of the finest fightbacks in any sport, as Alcaraz bounced back from losing the first set by a devastating 6-1 to eventually triumph by three sets to two after punishingly long games and rallies.

In any sport, it is always good to see new talent bubbling up and tennis lovers will have to start getting used to the new names replacing those of the old, beloved Centre Court favourites.