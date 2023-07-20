Royal News Update: King Charles’ budget cut, Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon style

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

In this week’s Royal News Update, we take a look at why the UK government has decided to cut King Charles’ budget and how Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe choices has led to her becoming a fashion icon, just like her mom.

King Charles’ financial blow

The UK government has decided to cut King Charles’ budget by 13% reports the UK Express. Sovereign Grant will be slashed to 12% of the Crown Estate’s net profits, down from 25%.

The change will come into effect next year, with the money being used to help pay for the monarchy’s official duties and expenses.

Treasury announced the news following a review of the formula which was carried out by the Government and the Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens.

The Sovereign Grant replaced the Civil List in 2012 and uses a percentage of the profits from the Crown Estate as a benchmark to decide how much the Royal Family should receive in taxpayer money.

It had been expected that the percentage may be revised down to a lower number, particularly after the Crown Estate’s profits skyrocketed by £130 million to £442.6 million because of a boom in offshore wind farms.

Last month’s Sovereign Grant Report revealed that Buckingham Palace spent £700,000 of taxpayers’ money on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and £1.6 million on her funeral in an expensive year for the Firm.

Princess Charlotte’s style takes centre stage

While all the attention was rightfully on the green tennis court, young royal Princess Charlotte captured the hearts of many with her style at Wimbledon. Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

According to Express UK, Charlotte has a significant influence on the sales of children’s clothes, with parents across the globe inspired by her youthful style for their own children.

The eight-year-old’s outfits are always understated and age-appropriate, often built around pastel shades of blue and white. Charlotte’s wardrobe is filled with floral dresses from European brands, Spanish designers and smaller London boutiques.

While her fashionable mum tends to opt for long-sleeve dresses, the young Princess usually teams her short-sleeve styles with cosy cardigans. Papouelli is the label found on many of the young royal’s pairs of shoes, specifically her collection of smart buckled pumps.

The label has gained worldwide interest since Charlotte appeared in them around the time of the Coronation, though Kate and William’s children have been wearing the brand since they were just two years old.

In addition to the smart Papouelli loafers and buckle shoes worn by Charlotte in the past, the rising fashion icon also wears plimsolls from Trotters, the cult London childrenswear shop in Chelsea.

Kate Middleton with her daughter Charlotte enjoying the Wimbledon final. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage.

Keeping with her love of a nautical colour palette, the eight-year-old is often seen sporting the Breton stripes style to match her blue and white outfits.

While the simplicity of the young Princess’s outfits makes them easy to copy on a budget, select garments donned by the royal have sold out just days after she wore them.

Since her birth in May 2015, the future heir to the throne has racked up a cult following of her own, much like her mum Princess Kate.

Together, the royal mother and daughter duo have influenced global fashion trends and shopping habits as admired figures in the British Royal Family.

