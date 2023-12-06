It is now easier to contest an election

Previously, if an independent candidate wanted to fight for the country’s top spot, they had to collect between 11 000 and 14 000 signatures.

You are probably like me and have always wondered why, when it comes to our provincial and national elections, we never have any independent candidates that even come close to being elected.

It turns out that the playing fields for independents vs party representatives have never been level. This is about to change.

A few days ago, the Constitutional Court ruled that electoral independents now only need 1 000 signatures for them to run.

This is after activist movement One South Africa put up – and won – a legal case stating that the 11 000 to 14 000 signature range was a barrier for independents.

What this means is that you – yes you – can now have it much easier if you wanted to contest provincial or national elections.

For way too long, South Africans have never had the chance to vote for an individual they believe in, as leadership could only be achieved via a political party.

And we all know that what our current choice of political parties looks like, with us going to the polls next year. It is not looking great at all, as various coalition collapses have shown.

But there seems to be some hope as independents who think they are up to it, can have a fairer run at the country’s top job.

Unknown leaders who have dedicated their lives to improving their communities now have a chance at a greater calling.

Unappreciated mothers who have been meticulously running their households for decades now have a shot at the big league.

All they have to do is to replicate what they do with a family of four, and do the same for a nation of 60 million.

Volunteers, civil servants, entrepreneurs (but not of the ilk who stuff mysterious dollars in their farms’ couches) and any other ordinary South African can now attempt to run for office, as the game is just a little bit fairer.

This is exciting news for South Africans, as it will now be easier to vote for someone because you agree with their ideals and plans, and not because they belong to a certain political party.

It is about darn time.