Who gets the credit? Government drags itself into Smart ID bank plans debate

According to the government, the Smart ID digitisation programme was first launched in 2015 under former minister Malusi Gigaba.

The government has rejected claims that the Department of Home Affairs’ partnership with banks to offer Smart ID services is a new initiative or one driven by a political party, saying the programme dates back more than a decade.

Several banks announced branches where the public can now apply for their smart ID, something the DA celebrated as a win for their minister.

“The end of long Home Affairs queues is in sight! Under the leadership of DA minister Leon Schreiber, a new digital rollout is underway at hundreds of bank branches. You can now apply in just 5 – 10 minutes with no appointments, no paperwork and no waiting!” the party said on social media.

But the South African government has weighed in, noting that the Smart ID digitisation programme was launched in 2015.

“The Smart ID digitisation programme was initiated in 2015 under the then minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, as part of the government’s broader efforts to modernise the national identification system and enhance service delivery,” it said.

Long-standing access model

Government said the collaboration with banks formed part of a multi-channel access model aimed at expanding the Department of Home Affairs’ footprint and improving access to services.

When the programme was launched, it involved several major banks, including Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and Investec.

“Discovery Bank joined in 2019 under the then Minister of Home Affairs, Siyabonga Cwele,” the government added.

The department said the initiative allows citizens to access Smart ID services through bank branches using trained bank staff, helping to reduce pressure on Home Affairs offices.

“The collaboration with banks forms part of the government’s multi-channel access model aimed at expanding the Home Affairs service footprint and making Digital ID services more accessible to citizens across the country through the use of bank staff,” it said.

Security safeguards in place

Government also stressed that strict security measures were in place to protect citizens’ identity information.

According to the government, the agreements between Home Affairs and participating banks are governed by memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

“The initiative with banks is regulated by MoUs signed between the Department of Home Affairs and the banks.”

It added that the department’s biometric identification system helps prevent identity fraud.

“The security guarantees are assured because the ABIS database has the biometrics to ensure that no photo swaps can be facilitated at banks.”

Capitec joins programme

Before Capitec recently joined the programme, 30 bank branches across the country were already participating.

These included 17 branches in Gauteng, five in the Western Cape, two in the Eastern Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

“Government welcomes that Capitec has ultimately joined the initiative, under Leon Schreiber, current Minister of Home Affairs.”

It also noted that technology upgrades at some banks had helped advance the system.

“The upgrading of technologies in banks such as Standard Bank and FNB and the progression to the stage of applications being done at the banks” marked a key step in expanding the service.

Government said the continued rollout of the programme would support efforts to phase out the old green barcoded ID books.

“The advancement of this system will support the government’s initiative to eradicate the green-barcoded ID books and move South Africans to a more fraud-proof Digital ID.”

