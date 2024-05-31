Journalists as torchbearers of change in SA’s elections

During election season, journalists bore it all – from threats of violence to attempts at censorship.

Wednesday was a reflection of what journalists are in South Africa and the role they play. This role transcends mere storytelling; it is a sacred duty, a beacon of truth in a landscape often shrouded in misinformation and propaganda.

In the park-like surrounds of the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday, journalists from different media houses waited in anticipation for former president Thabo Mbeki’s arrival to cast his vote.

Suddenly there were whispers, then cameras flashed, voices clamoured and cellphones were held up in the air as journalists converged to capture the momentous occasion.

As we trailed behind him, striving for the perfect shot as he cast his vote, I had to repeatedly remind myself that this was my job. As a journalist, I stand at the forefront of storytelling, a dream once deemed unattainable.

In capturing Mbeki’s vote, journalists were not merely documenting an event, we were upholding the sanctity of democratic principles, ensuring that every action of those in power was scrutinised, questioned and held to the highest standard.

I finally understood that our journey as journalists on election day was not confined to the opulence of country clubs; it is a tapestry woven from the threads of countless stories, each as diverse and compelling as the nation they represent.

As the sun rose over the townships surrounding Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban on Wednesday, journalists embarked on a mission that was daunting and exhilarating.

On the streets of Soweto, a colleague listened intently as a group of voters shared their hopes and fears for the future. In the rural heartlands of the Eastern Cape, another Friday 12 31 May 2024 journalist was witness to the joy and jubilation of first-time voters, their faces alight with the promise of change.

And in the shadow of Table Mountain, yet another journalist delved deep into the complexities of party politics, questioning the status quo and capturing moments that will surely count as history.

As I witnessed the technical glitches of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), I also saw journalists covering untold stories, challenging the status quo and holding power to account.

But in a country as complex and diverse as South Africa, the journey of a journalist is fraught with challenges and dangers.

During election season, journalists bore it all – from threats of violence to attempts at censorship. They navigated with unwavering resolve, driven by a shared belief in the power of storytelling to bring change and inspire hope.

I can proudly say that without journalists, history would never have been documented.

In a country like ours, where the scars of apartheid still linger and the wounds of inequality run deep, journalists continue to be the torchbearers of change.

In SA’s bustling newsrooms, journalists labour tirelessly to uncover the stories that matter most, the corruption scandals which threaten to erode public trust, the socioeconomic inequalities that divide communities and the human stories of triumph and tragedy that shape our people.

As the sun set on Wednesday, I hope that journalists across the nation paused to reflect on the significance of their work.

In the echo of a voter’s voice and the click of a camera’s shutter, they find purpose, knowing that their efforts have not been in vain. But I often wonder if they are seen and heard, too.