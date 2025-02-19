Lawlessness and property hijacking are ruling SA

Hijacked buildings, illegal land invasions, and unpoliced parks reveal Johannesburg’s battle with lawlessness, as authorities fail to maintain order.

Red Ants vandalised shacks at Kokotela informal settlement, Lawley, Ennerdale, in Johannesburg, 21 April 2020. Red Ants descended on the area to execute an order obtained by the City of Johannesburg, which says it is clamping down on illegal land invasions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Wholesale violation of property rights happens daily in South Africa, although not in the manner depicted in US President Donald Trump’s vocal concerns about our country.

Johannesburg is replete with examples. Without recourse to acts of parliament or the constitution, there are people who take over property to which they have no right.

From hundreds of hijacked buildings in central Johannesburg, to suburban homes and publicly owned parks, property is confiscated – in the sense of being commandeered.

There is no compensation.

There is no lofty discussion about the meaning of legalistic clauses. Hijackers simply move in, violating laws and bylaws.

Right now, the City of Joburg’s Public Open Spaces Bylaw is up for review. In the absence of effective enforcement, there is something futile about the review exercise.

ALSO READ: Relocation plans spark concern among residents of Cullinan

I have pursued this for years. One previous Johannesburg chief of police did not respond to my written questions about why the Public Open Spaces Bylaw was not enforced.

To his great credit, new chief of police Patrick Jaca answered within hours, after-hours.

He wanted to “confirm that JMPD is policing the open public spaces, especially those with serious challenges”.

He asked for a list of problem areas in my ward. This was provided. Top of that list was George Lea Park South, bordered by Sandton Drive and Winnie Mandela Drive.

People displace themselves all over the park, drinking, lighting fires and generally making a mess.

Not far from Africa’s richest square mile.

ALSO READ: ‘Illegal occupation’: Standerton residents turn to ConCourt to stop evictions

On Monday, JMPD responded to a complaint about fires in the park. Its report-back is instructive. “Found vagrants cooking and we asked them to put off the fire. So all is in order, the fire is off.”

Within a short time, the fires were burning again. If this is what is meant by JMPD “policing” public open spaces, it is inadequate.

Lighting fires was not the only transgression. Yet even that was “policed” too meekly.

Asking offenders to put out their fires is obviously no deterrent.

It’s also illegal to “camp or reside” in Joburg’s parks, as thousands across the city do every night and much of the day.

Nor may anyone “consume, brew or sell any alcoholic beverage”, or “deposit, dump or discard any waste” etc.

ALSO READ: Allendale Farm community left in cold after shacks are demolished

In this particular park, the sale and consumption of alcohol – and the general fouling of the environment – reach a noisy crescendo on the first Sunday of every month when multiple groups gather without permits.

Similar lawlessness prevails on nearby riverine areas on weekends.

JMPD don’t have enough officers to cope with this, even if it wanted to.

In addition, court rulings prevent officers from enforcing bylaws.

JMPD, Saps and weak city leadership have lost control of hijacked buildings in central Joburg, where criminal gangs rule.

In outer suburbs – north, south, east and west – land invasions continue.

ALSO READ: Anger over ‘pop-up’ school

This week shacks were sprouting in Midrand. In Lenasia South, Vlakfontein, Finetown and Lawley, thousands of shacks have been erected in recent years.

Feeble politicians bravely tell the world they won’t be bullied by Trump. Yet at home they are cowed by land invaders, property hijacking syndicates and park-dwelling tramps.

Trumped by lawlessness.