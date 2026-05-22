Joburg hijacking shootout: Suspect killed, five arrested, and victim rescued

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and seized several vehicles.

One suspect has been killed and another five arrested in a hijacking and kidnapping incident in the south of Johannesburg.

Members of the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT), in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and other law enforcement agencies, handcuffed the suspects and fatally wounded the other during an intelligence-driven operation at the N12 and Xavier Road in Winchester Hills on Thursday.

Hijacking

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation followed the hijacking of a white Isuzu bakkie in Germiston, during which the driver was kidnapped and forced to accompany the suspects.

“During the interception, police identified additional vehicles believed to have been used by the suspects as convoy vehicles. Two suspects fled into nearby bushes and opened fire on police, resulting in a shootout.

“One suspect was fatally wounded at the scene. The victim was rescued unharmed,” Sibeko said.

Victim rescued

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and the hijacked Isuzu bakkie.

Sibeko said three additional vehicles, a Mitsubishi SUV, a VW Polo, and a Volvo, allegedly used by the suspects, were also seized.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, carjacking, and kidnapping have been opened.

“The management of Saps in Gauteng has commended the multidisciplinary team for its swift, coordinated, and decisive response, which led to the arrest of the suspects, recovery of the hijacked vehicle, and safe rescue of the victim,” Sibeko said.

Picture: Saps

Eastern Cape shooting

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police in Duncan Village are investigating a triple murder following a shooting incident that claimed three lives.

The three men were shot dead in Bhebhelele Informal Settlement, Duncan Village, KuGompo City, on Tuesday night.

Motive

Police said they responded to the shooting incident in Jiba Street at about 11.20pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered spent cartridges outside a shack. Inside the same shack, they found the bodies of three males with multiple gunshot wounds. Several cartridges and bullet heads were recovered inside the shack,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The deceased are aged 28, 36, and 37. Their identities are known to the police but will be released once next-of-kin notification is completed.”

Gantana said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.