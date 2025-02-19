Reimagining fairy tales for a changing world

Forget waiting for princes—Cinderella would ghost her date, Rapunzel would book an Uber, and Sleeping Beauty would wake up to iPhone alerts.

If fairy tales were created today, they would likely be drastically different from the traditional versions we grew up with.

Modern sensibilities, social awareness and the shifting landscape of culture would significantly shape these stories. How sad.

Gone are the days of helpless princesses waiting for a prince to save them. Today’s fairy tales would feature proactive, self-sufficient protagonists.

Cinderella wouldn’t sit by the fireplace, lamenting her misfortune – she’d start a side hustle selling vintage shoes, build a social media empire, and ghost the prince after a Tinder date. Snow White would probably run a wellness blog on clean eating and charge the dwarfs rent.

Fairy tales today would likely address social justice themes. Think of Beauty and the Beast, but with a focus on toxic relationships and setting boundaries. Beauty might attend therapy sessions where she learns not to normalise emotional manipulation from fur-covered royalty.

Meanwhile, Little Red Riding Hood could be reimagined as a public service announcement about the dangers of blindly trusting strangers.

Eco-friendly tales will exist. The Three Little Pigs would build homes out of renewable materials, using solar panels to fend off the Big Bad Wolf. Jack would plant more than just a beanstalk – he’d be reforesting acres and advocating against corporate giants.

The Evil Queen’s poisoned apple might be a commentary on pesticide use and the importance of organic farming.

Technology would play a central role. Instead of a mirror on the wall, the Evil Queen would consult Instagram filters to measure her beauty, while Rapunzel might escape her tower with a few clicks on Uber instead of waiting for a prince.

Sleeping Beauty might not need a magical kiss to wake her up – just a well-timed notification or alarm on her iPhone.

The moral lessons of fairy tales would also shift. Rather than simplistic notions of good vs evil, today’s versions would explore more nuanced ideas of morality.

The witch in Hansel and Gretel might be given a backstory – perhaps she was just trying to survive in a capitalist society with a failing gingerbread business. Even villains would be humanised, as we delve into the complexities of their motivations and struggles.

In the age of critical thinking, I hope such fairy tales would not only reflect the complexities of modern life, but offer both humour and social commentary while retaining their timeless magic. Featuring a prince or two, of course.