Long may Bosch’s cricket form continue for Proteas

With a stunning debut in both ODI and Test cricket, Corbin Bosch’s form could be the key to South Africa’s future success.

It’s been a whirlwind week for South African cricketer Corbin Bosch.

The 30-year-old, Man-of-the-Match when the Proteas won the Under-19 World Cup 10 years ago, made his one-day international (ODI) debut in the Pink Day match against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday – albeit in a losing cause.

He more than held his own, picking up the prized wicket of the Man-of-the-Series and centurion Saim Ayub in his sixth over and then sadly ran out of partners as he looked at ease at the crease with an unbeaten 44-ball 40.

Fast forward a few days and on Thursday in Centurion, in the first Test against Pakistan, he picked up a wicket with the very first ball he bowled in Test cricket – only the fifth South African to do so.

He finished with credible figures of 4/63 in the first innings as he showed he belonged on the international stage like his late father Tertius, who played one Test and two ODIs in the early ’90s.

And then, yesterday, batting at No 9 with the Test evenly poised, Bosch played a wonderful innings as he became the first South African to take four wickets on debut and score a half-century.

He smashed 15 boundaries on his way to a first-class career-best 81 not out off 93 deliveries. His runs were valuable down the order as the hosts edged ahead after day two of the first Test.

Long may Bosch’s form continue. It only bodes well for South African cricket.

